Energy analysts are urging caution for governments and investors looking to carbon capture and storage (CCS) as a panacea for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, citing the technology's patchy record and the considerable technical and financial hurdles facing large-scale sequestration projects.

A new report from the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis (IEEFA) examines two Norwegian CCS projects often held up as examples — Sleipner West and Snohvit — where the research institution says “unforeseen variances” encountered over the years “call into question the long-term viability” of the technology.