Australian gas specialist Santos and its joint venture partner, compatriot Beach Energy, have secured significant additional carbon storage acreage after being awarded a Gas Storage Retention Licence west southwest of Moomba in the Cooper basin, in the South Australian outback.

The new licence authorises the companies to perform activities to determine the nature and extent of natural reservoirs, test the reservoirs for CO 2 storage and establish the commercial feasibility of CO 2 storage and storage techniques.

"Australia’s competitive advantage in CCS (carbon capture and storge) is well recognised by the International Energy Agency. In its 2023 Energy Policy Review released recently, the IEA states that ‘Australia is well-suited to large-scale deployment of CCS to facilitate domestic CO 2 abatement and support regional emissions reductions',” said Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher.

“This is an opportunity — and an obligation — that Australia should be grabbing with both hands. Australia has been a reliable energy-producing nation for the giant energy-consuming economies of Asia for more than half a century. By developing a new CCS-based industry, Australia could play a critical role in helping our whole region decarbonise while also delivering the energy security and affordability that underpins stability in the Asia-Pacific.”

The new area is near Santos’ flagship Moomba CCS project which is on track for start-up next year. The Moomba CCS project could safely and permanently store up to between 1.5 million and 1.7 million tonnes per annum of CO 2 in reservoirs which have previously stored oil and gas for tens of millions of years.

Santos has already booked 100 million tonnes of carbon storage resource in the Cooper basin in South Australia. Once evaluations of the new area are completed, the company will report the carbon storage resource volumes associated with this additional acreage.

Gallagher said the new licence area could enable cost-effective CCS for decades to come beyond the initial phase of the Moomba project.

“The technology exists and is increasingly cost-competitive to capture large-scale industrial CO 2 sources and transport the CO 2 long distances by ship and pipeline to locations such as Moomba. This is an exciting new industry for South Australia and for Santos, providing potential new revenue streams for our business. It offers a new lease of life for the Cooper basin and the jobs and businesses it supports in South Australia,” he said.

Gallagher added that Santos has the technology, existing infrastructure and know-how to be able to deliver low-cost CCS competitively on a global scale.

“This is a potential opportunity for low-cost abatement of emissions for nearby customers in hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement and metals manufacturing. Our customers in Asia are also looking to CCS in Australia to help their economies decarbonise.”

Beach interim chief executive Bruce Clement said that natural gas paired with CCS will help Australia to achieve its emissions reduction objectives, while providing a reliable and affordable source of energy.

“For Beach, Moomba CCS will abate a significant proportion of our company’s emissions, and the future opportunities for third party CO 2 abatement are very exciting,” Clement said.

The new Gas Storage Retention Licence was awarded under the South Australian Petroleum and Geothermal Energy Act by the SA Department for Energy and Mining.