BP is teaming up with Japan’s Chubu Electric Power Company for a feasibility study of an international carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) value chain from the Port of Nagoya using storage at Tangguh liquefied natural gas project in Indonesia.

Tangguh is Indonesia’s largest gas producing asset, accounting for around 20% of the country’s output.

Chubu Electric confirmed on Monday that Tangguh, operated by BP, is the most advanced CCUS project in Indonesia. The government approved the development plan in 2021. Front-end engineering and design work is under way and the final investment decision is expected in the near future.

With 1.8 gigatonnes of CO 2 in ultimate storage capacity, Tangguh has a tremendous potential to become Indonesia’s first CCS hub for domestic and international emitters, Chubu Electric said.

BP and Chubu Electric aim to achieve net zero CO 2 emissions from their operations by 2050.

They are working to support the decarbonisation of the area around the Port of Nagoya, as part of the scopes of a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2023 to decarbonise Japan and the wider Asian region.

Nagoya is the largest port in Japan in terms of cargo volume. It accounts for 3% of national CO 2 emissions and has set a target to reduce its emissions by 46% by the 2030 financial year compared with 2013.

“In order to contribute to the achievement of such [a] target, affiliate[s] of BP and Chubu Electric are conducting studies on the capture, aggregation, utilisation and transport of CO 2 to overseas CO 2 storage sites for the realisation of CCUS,” Chubu Electric said.

Under a new MoU signed on Monday, the two companies will assess the feasibility of CO 2 capture, aggregation and liquefaction at Nagoya Port for shipping for injection and geological storage at Tangguh in West Papua province.

Hiroki Sato, division chief executive of global business at Chubu Electric, commented: “It is [a] significant milestone for the Nagoya Port CCUS project to be able to specify and assess the storage site of Tangguh in our feasibility study. Tangguh is expected to have considerable storage volume.

“We will collaborate with BP on solid assessment of Tangguh as a potential storage site, with the aim of starting the project in 2030 in align[ment] with the Japanese government’s target.”

BP and its co-venturers are expanding the 7.6 million tonnes per annum Tangguh LNG project with the addition of a third train and new infrastructure, which will boost total nameplate capacity to 11.4 million tpa. After delays, due in no small part to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tangguh Train 3 project is now targeting start-up this year.