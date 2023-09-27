UK supermajor BP and Pertamina are eyeing potential collaboration on the carbon capture utilisation and sequestration (CCUS) scheme at the Tangguh gas project in West Papua, that could also see Indonesia’s national energy company producing blue ammonia in Teluk Bintuni in the province.

BP and Kilang Pertamina Internasional have signed a memorandum of understanding for a study, to be performed by the latter that is intended to support growth in the petrochemical industry, particularly in West Papua, which is home to the Tangguh liquefied natural gas project, to help boost the local economy.

Indonesian authorities have already approved the Plan of Development for the Tangguh CCUS project and front-end engineering and design work is under way with the final investment decision understood to be approaching.

Tangguh, which receives its feed gas from three offshore production sharing contracts, has long been hailed as having the potential to become Indonesia’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub for both domestic and international emissions producers.

Now, Pertamina is considering utilising the both the feed gas and harnessing Tangguh CCUS to produce blue ammonia, as an alternative clean energy of the future.

BP’s Asia Pacific regional president for gas and low carbon energy, Kathy Wu, said: “As a clean energy company that has operated in Indonesia for more than five decades, we proudly support Pertamina and the Indonesian government in the net zero agenda through potential gas supply and CO 2 injection in Tangguh. This MoU marks this strategic collaboration with Pertamina.”

Kilang Pertamina Internasional president director, Taufik Adityawarman, added the company is committed to solving the energy trilemma by providing energy that is not only efficient and affordable, but also sustainable, while also exploring new alternative clean energy, such as blue ammonia, which is one of the key drivers for clean electricity production.

“As a downstream refinery and petrochemical industry player, our collaboration with upstream oil and gas companies to bring CCS technology is a crucial factor in achieving blue certification by reducing over 70% of CO 2 emissions from the ammonia production process,” said Taufik.