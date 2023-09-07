Classification giant ABS has awarded approval in principle (AIP) for Malaysian contractor Bumi Armada’s design for a floating carbon storage and injection unit (FCSIU).

The concept is a floating terminal capable of storing and injecting liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO 2 ) into depleted oil and gas fields, or aquifers.

It will be able to accept LCO 2 deliveries offshore, manage LCO 2 at low or medium pressure, provide LCO 2 buffer storage and prepare LCO 2 for sequestration — permanent storage of CO 2 below the seabed — ABS noted.

The FCSIU can receive LCO 2 from various sources, such as electricity generation, manufacturing and construction, thereby offering a new solution for reducing CO 2 emissions from these industries.

The AIP is applicable to either a newbuild or a converted donor carrier, with smaller tanks to optimise the cargo space layout, according to ABS.

“Carbon capture and reinjection in depleted fields is a promising technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and it is likely that this process will become more widespread and play an increasingly important role in the transition to a low-carbon economy,” ABS chief operating officer John McDonald said.

Bumi Armada chief executive Gary Christenson said: “We are excited to bring sustainable and scalable solutions to reduce carbon emissions, which is also in line with Bumi Armada’s recently launched decarbonisation agenda to achieve net zero by 2050.

“This solution is a testament to our strong commitment towards providing the best decarbonisation solutions globally.”

The AIP was awarded in Singapore during the week that the city state hosted Gastech 2023.