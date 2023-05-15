Norwegian technology company Aker Carbon Capture will provide equipment capable of capturing up to 500,000 tonnes per annum of biogenic carbon dioxide emissions from two power stations in Denmark that will then be shipped to the Northern Lights offshore CO 2 storage facility in the Norwegian North Sea.

The €200 million ($217 million) deal with Danish multinational Orsted will see Aker Carbon Capture deliver five of the company’s standardised CO 2 capture units for the project, along with liquefaction systems and temporary storage and offloading facilities.