Equinor is turning away from the Appalachia region and towards the US Gulf Coast for major carbon capture and storage (CCS) potential, with new developments expected in the next couple of months.

Since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed, opportunities for CCS projects in the US have expanded and have the potential to be scaled up significantly.

While Equinor was originally involved in a memorandum of understanding with Shell and US Steel to decarbonise industry around Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, the Norwegian company has pulled out in favour of other projects.