A final investment decision has been reached by the developers of the Porthos carbon capture and storage project in the Netherlands, with construction set to start in 2024.

Porthos is a joint venture project between Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie, Port of Rotterdam Authority and EBN.

The venture, scheduled to enter operation in 2026, would have capacity to store about 2.5 million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide for 15 years, totalling some 37 million tonnes.

The infrastructure investment is estimated at €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion).

Porthos will be set up to provide transport and sequestration services to handle the carbon dioxide emissions from several companies located in the port of Rotterdam area.

Clients will include Air Liquide, Air Products, ExxonMobil and Shell, who will deploy their own installations to capture their CO 2 , which will be then fed through to the Porthos transport system. The clients have booked out the full capacity of the project, according to Gasunie.

Article continues below the advert

The carbon will be shipped offshore for permanent sequestration in depleted gas fields in the North Sea, at sites 3000 to 4000 metres below the seabed, some 20 kilometres off the Dutch coast.

The infrastructure will include an onshore transport system, which will be usable by future CCS projects in the area.

“Now that the final investment decision has been taken, Porthos will award the final contracts to the contractors who will realise the project,” said developer Gasunie in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision to sanction the development follows a drawn-out court battle over the potential ecological impact of the project.

In late 2022, a Dutch Supreme Court decision upheld a claim by local organisations that challenged a government’s partial exemption on nitrogen emissions, which was originally granted to speed up development of Porthos.

In August this year, the Council of State ruled in favour of the project, stating in its ruling that “the requirements of nature conservation law have been met” and allowing the project to move forward.