The drive to establish carbon capture and storage clusters in the UK continues to be hindered by the government's slow progress on outlining the business-model blueprint that operators need for project development, delegates said at Offshore Europe.
Final investment decisions in doubt: UK government go-slow hurting CCS dreams
Executives involved in cluster projects say government’s slow progress puts question mark on final investment decisions’ timeline
8 September 2023 16:06 GMT Updated 11 September 2023 7:50 GMT
By
in Aberdeen