A dozen Democrats in the US House of Representatives have urged President Joe Biden to issue an executive order banning any federal permitting of new carbon dioxide pipelines and related infrastructure until safety regulation are in place.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a key element of Biden’s climate agenda but landowners along the routes of major CCS pipeline projects proposed in the Midwest are refusing to sign over land to build them in part due to safety concerns.

The Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is currently working on new safety regulations for CO 2 pipelines.

“We urge you to issue an executive order declaring moratorium on any federal permitting of new pipelines that transport CO 2 and related infrastructure until PHMSA’s carbon dioxide pipeline safety regulation are finalised,” the 12 said in a letter to Biden.

The document, submitted by representatives Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, and Chuy Garcia, from Illinois, was also endorsed with signatures from 10 other Democrats in Congress.

“Transporting CO 2 under the extremely high pressure required to maintain a supercritical fluid state can cause ruptures that ‘unzip’ a pipeline over long distances, allowing CO 2 to escape before the flow can be stopped,” the letter continued.

Jim Walsh, policy director at non-governmental organisation Food & Water Watch, said communities across the country are opposing CO 2 pipelines because they understand the risks they pose to health and safety.

Since existing regulations were mainly designed to address the transport of crude oil and refined petroleum products, they do not encompass pipelines transporting CO 2 as a gas or subcritical liquid.

Being an odourless subcritical fluid, CO 2 poses severe risks if leaked from pipelines, potentially leading to unnoticed fatalities among humans and animals.

In 2020, the Denbury Gulf Coast CO 2 pipeline in Satartia, Mississippi, ruptured and resulted in numerous residents being hospitalised and evacuated.