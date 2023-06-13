Halliburton has been awarded a well completions contract on the HyNet North West carbon capture and storage project in the UK.

The US contractor will provide completions, liners and monitoring products and services for the project in Liverpool Bay. Halliburton will manufacture and deliver the equipment from its UK completion manufacturing centre in Arbroath, Scotland.

The HyNet project, which was the first CCS project commissioned in the UK, will decarbonise industrial emitters by storing carbon dioxide in depleted reservoirs underneath Liverpool Bay. The project involves at least 40 different projects and will also produce and store hydrogen.

Italian energy company Eni is repurposing underground pipelines to transport carbon dioxide as part of the project.

"Halliburton is excited to develop and deliver innovative well completions and monitoring solutions for this groundbreaking CCS project,” said Jean Marc Lopez, Halliburton's Europe, Eurasia and Sub-Saharan African region vice president.

“This project provides a great opportunity to expand our completions activity and showcase Halliburton’s leadership in CCS projects. We look forward to providing our services to support the HyNet project."