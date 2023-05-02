Incentives for clean energy projects in the United States introduced with the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in August are creating a growing wave of greenfield projects providing carbon capture and storage, according to one of the key players in the field.

Talos Energy has emerged as an outrider among experienced Gulf of Mexico operators turning to this emerging field of new business, and the US independent already has four projects along the US Gulf Coast in the planning phase, with capacity to sequester more than 25 million tones per annum.