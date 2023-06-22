Japanese industry heavyweights Japex, JGC and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) are teaming up with compatriot JFE Steel Corporation to jointly evaluate the potential of a carbon, capture and storage (CCS) value chain originating in Japan.

The proposed value chain will encompass the entire process from separating and capturing CO 2 at JFE’s steelworks in Japan to shipping the liquefied carbon dioxide to receiving points in Malaysia, including the assessment of required facilities and associated costs.

The memorandum of understanding between the four Japanese company is aligned with the ongoing CCS study being performed by Japex, JGC and K Line in Malaysia in cooperation with national energy giant Petronas.

This ongoing study includes identifying suitable CO 2 storage sites in Malaysia and the corresponding technical evaluations; exploring possibilities for CO 2 capture and transport from the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak; and assessing the potential to transport CO 2 from other countries than Malaysia.

Within the framework of this study, the three Japanese companies have held dialogues with CO 2 emitters seen as potential candidates for cooperation, with a special focus on the possibility of transporting CO 2 from Japan.

These dialogues led to the identification of a shared vision with JFE Steel, which has been looking to reduce CO 2 emissions from its operations, that eventually resulted in the MoU between the four companies.

“By the establishment of the international CCS value chain through the evaluation, Japex, JGC, K Line and JFE Steel aim to contribute for the realisation of carbon neutrality by 2050, including the realisation of [a] decarbonised society in Asia targeted by [the] Asia Energy Transition Initiative (AETI),” the companies said in a joint statement.