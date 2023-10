Allseas has secured a contract to install a subsea pipeline that lies at the heart of the first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project of its kind in the Netherlands.

The Porthos CCS project, being developed by the Port of Rotterdam, state-owned EBN and Dutch utility Gasunie, aims to transport carbon dioxide from industrial sites in the port area to depleted gas fields in the Dutch North Sea, to be stored 4 kilometres beneath the seabed.