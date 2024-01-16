US-based McDermott has confirmed the award of a key contract on the second phase of a groundbreaking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Malaysia.

Operated by Petronas Carigali, the Kasawari CCS project offshore Sarawak is expected to reduce the carbon dioxide emitted via gas flaring by 3.3 million tonnes of CO 2 -equivalent each year.

Under a contract awarded by Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering (MMHE), McDermott will transport and install a 138-kilometre pipeline, a 15,000-tonne CCS platform jacket, and a bridge connecting the CCS facility to an existing central processing platform.