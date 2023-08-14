UK privately owned operator Perenco and its partner Carbon Catalyst will progress the Poseidon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project encompassing the Leman gas fields in the North Sea, the company said Monday.

The partners have been awarded a licence following the completion of the North Sea Transition Authority’s first competitive carbon storage licence round.

The award of CCS licenses in the UK with Perenco as operator is an important milestone, formalising the start of a new strategic division within Perenco, a specialist in running mature fields with the gross production of about 500,000 barrels of oil and gas per day.

Leman is one of the largest geological structures in the Southern North Sea sector of the UK Continental Shelf and offers a mixture of depleted gas reservoirs and saline aquifers that may be converted to permanently store recovered carbon dioxide.

Adding to the convenience of the project, Leman is connected via pipeline to the the Bacton Terminal in the UK which will receive and process carbon dioxide from various onshore sources and send it offshore to inject into reservoir rocks for permanent storage.

The project, which has the potential to significantly decarbonise East Anglia, Greater London and the Southeast of England, is due to come online by 2029, Perenco said.

Initial carbon dioxide injection rates will be about 1.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), ramping up to about 10 Mtpa by 2030 and peaking at 40 Mtpa by 2040.

The project will immediately move into further detailed appraisal of the storage sites and commence work, with Perenco's midstream and upstream partners, to bring the selected concept to delivery, the company said.

Perenco UK general manager Jonathan White said, “This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage Perenco’s deep experience of gas operations by developing a project that will help to support the UK’s energy transition, generate highly skilled jobs locally and nationally, and actively facilitate the government’s net zero targets”.