Norway's energy minister has emphasised the country's world-leading credentials and ambitions for the offshore capture and storage of carbon dioxide, while on the same day it was revealed the nation's massive oil fund made a record annual return in 2023.

Norway is a pioneer in CO 2 offshore storage on the Norwegian continental shelf with two operational projects — Sleipner and Snohvit — where CO 2 is captured from gas production streams and reinjected into sub-seabed formations.