Poland’s state-controlled Orlen will join Norway’s Horisont Energi to advance its ambitious Barents Blue ammonia and Polaris carbon capture and storage projects.

Orlen said it has entered into a partnership with Horisont Energi to explore potential collaboration on the Polaris project which it described as “one of the most advanced carbon capture and storage initiatives” on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Horisont Energi holds the Polaris licence offshore Norway where a well has been drilled to confirm the feasibility of safe Ccarbon dioxide injection.

Under the agreement, up to a 50% interest in the licence and operatorship of Polaris will be granted to PGNiG Upstream Norway, a Norwegian subsidiary of Orlen involved into oil and gas exploration and production projects offshore Norway.

The Polaris field is estimated to be able to store about 100 million tonnes of CO 2 , which should keep it busy for between 12 and 25 years, according to Orlen.

PGNiG Upstream Norway has completed technical and economic studies of the project and is preparing to move into a next stage by launching a detailed due diligence exercise.

Based on the potential project timetable, a development concept is to be selected in 2024, with carbon injection beginning in late 2028 or early 2029.

Horisont Energi’s Barents Blue project will see a blue ammonia plant set up in northern Norway using hydrogen produced from natural gas, with the resulting CO 2 to be transported for injection at the Polaris field.

This project will ensure enough CO 2 is produced to satisfy the Polaris scheme.

In January, Norwegian oil and gas giants Equinor and Vaar Energi ended their involvement in the Barents Blue and Polaris projects after their collaboration agreement expired.

The reservoir’s remaining capacity will also be offered to third parties. For logistical reasons, these will mainly involve companies operating in Norway, Orlen said.

Horisont Energi chairman Gabriel Clemens said: “PGNiG is a robust and qualified partner with ample operatorship and offshore experience from the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The new partnership should also help advance our Barents Blue clean-ammonia project by providing accessible carbon dioxide storage capacity.”

By the end of 2030, Orlen plans to ramp up gas production from its Norwegian assets to about 6 billion cubic metres per year, it said.

Last year, PGNiG Upstream Norway produced 3.5 Bcm of gas, Orlen said.