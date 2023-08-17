UK privately owned operator Perenco and its partner Carbon Catalyst have been awarded two further carbon storage licences in the North Sea after their earlier success in securing permission to use to the Leman gas fields for the same purpose.

The award completest the necessary legal framework needed for the two partners to proceed with their long term plan to decarbonise East Anglia coast spanning beyond 2040.

The North Sea Transition Authority has issued two permits to the alliance to progress the Orion carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, Perenco said in a statement.

The Orion project is designed to deliver an initial injection capacity of 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum, rising to 6 Mtpa, and commence injection in 2031.

The full project encompasses the already decommissioned Amethyst gas field, about 48 kilometres east of the Yorkshire coast.

It will also include currently producing West Sole field, 70 kilometres off the East Yorkshire coast and operated by Perenco.

Article continues below the advert

Perenco owns and operates significant gas infrastructure in the Humberside area, including its Dimlington terminal, and will evaluate the possibility to reuse existing assets, such as strategic pipelines, to facilitate the project, the company said.

Orion has the potential to complement other CCS projects currently in development, providing additional capacity for the decarbonisation of Humberside and adjacent areas over a 30-year period.

Earlier this week, Perenco and Carbon Catalyst also announced an award to progress the Poseidon CCS project which encompasses the Leman gas fields.

Poseidon is due to come online ahead of Orion by 2029 with initial injection rates of about 1.5 Mtpa of carbon dioxide and ramping up to 40 Mtpa.

“Following the recent announcement of the Poseidon project, today’s news is another important step in our CCS strategy and our ambition to use our extensive technical expertise in the gas industry in support of the UK’s decarbonisation goals,” Perenco UK general manager Jonathan White said.

The partners expect to have the final investment decision on the Poseidon project in 2026, following by the FID on the Orion project in 2029, according to Perenco.