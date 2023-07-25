Petrobras is taking extra steps to decarbonise its oil and gas activities and further modernise its offshore support vessel fleet, as the Brazilian state-controlled company makes true to its word to push for a more sustainable path.

Petrobras intends to invest $2.8 billion by 2026 to help decarbonise operations and eventually achieve net zero emissions within a timeframe compatible with the Paris Agreement.

With that in mind, the Brazilian oil giant launched a tender to contract studies to assess future scenarios for the decarbonisation of maritime transportation.

Companies have been invited to submit proposals on 10 August for a contract featuring the simultaneous evaluation of options to decarbonise vessels involving logistics and digitalisation, hydrodynamic and machinery improvements, as well as the use of technologies for carbon dioxide capture and alternative fuels such as hydrogen, methanol, ammonia and biodiesel.

“Mitigating climate change is a global, necessary and urgent demand, with increasing pressure to decarbonise operations and reduce atmospheric emissions,” said Petrobras in documents issued to potential bidders.

The International Maritime Organisation has adopted an ambitious strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 2030, increasing to 70% in 2040 until it achieves net zero in 2050.

According to Petrobras, an important contributor to its own carbon neutral programme is the decarbonisation of logistics operations.

“There are already initiatives in maritime transport to seek to optimise routes and control the speed of vessels, in additional to advances in contracting vessels with better consumption performance and, consequently, lower greenhouse gas emissions,” Petrobras added.

The company earlier this year agreed to contract its first anchor-handling tug supply vessel equipped with hybrid propulsion.

The new charter was signed with Brazilian shipping group Bram Offshore for the Mr Chafic vessel, which is due to carry out maritime cargo transport operations for Petrobras starting in October 2023.

The AHTS will be the first in Petrobras’ fleet to run on hybrid propulsion with batteries installed on board the vessel. The changes will be implemented in October 2024 and are expected to result in an emissions reduction of 15%.

However, Petrobras warned there are still relevant technological gaps to achieve net zero ambitions, with innovation and engineering being fundamental for the development of low carbon solutions.

“The forecast for the coming years is an increase in demand from global maritime trade and thus, consequently, an increase in emissions if the ‘business as usual’ scenario continues,” said the company.

Included in the tender’s workscope is that the winning bidder must also recommend options for bunkering marine fuels through ports to mitigate risks, considering market trends and cost-effective logistics operating ranges.

Petrobras is offering a two-year contract, renewable for an additional two years, in the tender for the hiring of decarbonisation studies.