Malaysian energy giant Petronas is advancing its domestic carbon capture and storage (CCS) ambitions via a potential joint venture with its shipping subsidiary MISC and Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to invest in developing and monetising liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO 2 ) carriers.

Petronas CCS Ventures, MOL and MISC have agreed in principle on the key commercial terms to allow progress to the next stage of the potential JV entity that would deliver LCO 2 carriers for CCS projects in Malaysia.

“LCO 2 carriers are integral to the CCS value chain to connect customers to carbon capture sites and storage locations. Our partnership with MOL and MISC is a powerful synergy of multiple expertise, abundant resources, and shared values,” commented Petronas executive vice president and chief executive officer of upstream, Adif Zulkifli.

“By combining our individual strengths, we will be able to facilitate the development and subsequently materialise the transportation of liquefied CO2in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Building on the February 2022 Memorandum of Understanding signed with MOL and the four Approvals in Principle for the conceptual design of the LCO 2 carriers in June this year, the Term Sheet marks another milestone for the positioning of CCS as a key lever in Petronas’ net zero carbon emissions by 2050 ambition, the company said.

“We are pleased to partner with Petronas and MOL in this strategic venture. It's a perfect fit with our advocacy for a just transition, where responsible practices take centre stage in managing societal emissions,” added MISC chief executive Rajalingam Subramaniam.

“As a future-focused shipowner, MISC is well-equipped to deliver the technical expertise required for LCO 2 shipping, a crucial link in the carbon capture and storage value chain.

“Again, our call to the maritime and other hard-to-abate industries is to collaborate for the betterment of everyone through viable solutions that are available.”

Petronas in a statement said this partnership further reinforces its commitment in establishing Malaysia's potential as a prominent regional hub for CCS.

“In line with its strategic objectives, the group actively collaborates with industry partners, taking deliberate actions to accelerate the development of a sustainable energy portfolio that prioritises responsible practices,” said Petronas.