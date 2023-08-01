Australia-listed Pilot Energy is acquiring operatorship of, and the remaining majority equity in, the proposed Cliff Head carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore Australia from Triangle Energy.

The project involves converting the shallow-water Cliff Head oilfield into a permanent carbon dioxide storage operation capable of sequestering more than 1 million tonnes per annum of CO 2 through to 2050, with more than 50 million tonnes of potential total storage capacity.

Cliff Head CCS is an integral component of Pilot’s Mid West Clean Energy Project, aiming to produce more than 1.2 million tpa of low-cost clean ammonia for export with about 99% carbon capture, targeted to start up by 2025.

Last November, then-operator Triangle and then-minority co-venturer Pilot were preparing to start front-end engineering and design work for the CCS project.

Before taking the final investment decision, Pilot will have to secure a CO 2 injection licence; appoint the engineering, procurement and construction management contractor; undertake detailed design work and project costings, and secure capital.

Pilot is expected to bring on board a new partner or partners ahead of sanctioning Cliff Head CCS.

In June, Pilot signed a memorandum of understanding with KC8 Capture Technologies to collaborate on CCS, targeting emitters in the region around the CCS project.

A similar MoU signed earlier this year between Pilot and Svante is intended to develop full-service CCS solutions for customers, starting with about 8 million tpa of CO 2 from Western Australia’s Kwinana Industrial Area. Svante’s solid sorbent carbon capture technology will be paired with the Cliff Head CCS project.

Pilot is acquiring the 78.75% interest in the Cliff Head joint venture by buying Triangle subsidiaries including Triangle Energy Operations (TEO), which operates the Cliff Head field. The transaction is expected to complete by early next year.

Transitions

The deal, confirmed last week, supersedes an earlier deal whereby Pilot was to increase its interest in the Cliff Head joint venture to 60% and become operator upon receiving approval from the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) of a Declaration of Formation for CCS covering offshore Block WA-31L that hosts the Cliff Head field.

TEO’s existing employees will continue to work on Cliff Head as it transitions from oil production to the CCS project and Triangle will support the operations of the oilfield until the transaction completes.

Pilot is expected to pay Triangle about A$15 million (US$10.02 million) over the project’s lifetime.

The phased payments will comprise A$3 million in cash when NOPTA issues the Declaration of a Greenhouse Gas Storage Formation, ie that the Cliff Head reservoir is suitable for carbon injection; A$4.5 million in cash when NOPTA issues a Greenhouse Gas Injection Licence; and up to A$7.5 million in royalties from the carbon sequestration project (2% revenue royalty from third-party carbon management services).

Completion of the revised agreement is conditional on NOPTA issuing the Declaration of a Greenhouse Gas Storage Formation and Pilot obtaining sufficient financial security to satisfy both NOPTA and Triangle that it can assume the full abandonment liability for the Cliff Head oilfield.

“The acquisition of the Cliff Head facility will enable Pilot to effectively pursue its innovative carbon capture project together with its integrated Mid West Clean Energy Project,” Pilot executive chairman Brad Lingo said.

“Completion of the acquisition will enable Pilot to introduce strategically aligned partners into the project as well as financial investors to fund the proposed development.

“This will be the first offshore CCS development in the Mid West, is an important clean energy development in Western Australia and will be one of the world’s leading CCS projects.”

Pleased

Triangle managing director Conrad Todd said: “We are pleased to have revised the sales and purchase agreement with Pilot, which leaves Triangle Energy Global to pursue its aim to become a mid-cap oil and gas company, which offers growth through a combination of domestic and international conventional petroleum production and exploration projects.

“In the interim period between signature and consummation of the agreement, Triangle will continue to support the operation of the Cliff Head oilfield and Pilot’s efforts to secure the transition to carbon sequestration.

“As a result of this deal, Triangle’s improved balance sheet will allow it to focus on existing and new projects including the upcoming Perth basin drilling programme,” Todd added.