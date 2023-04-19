Carbon capture company Svante is teaming up with Pilot Energy, an Australian exploration and production company, to provide carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions for industrial customers in Australia, including the Kwinana Industrial Area.

The two companies intend to develop full-service CCS solutions for customers, starting with about 8 million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide from Western Australia’s Kwinana Industrial Area.

“Svante’s innovative solid sorbent carbon capture technology is an ideal solution to efficiently capture the Kwinana Industrial Area’s hard-to-avoid CO 2 emissions, and we’re enthusiastic about this new collaboration,” said Brad Lingo, Pilot’s chairman.

The Kwinana Industrial Area is a hotspot for decarbonisation efforts in Australia, with BP planning a green hydrogen hub in the area through converting an oil refinery, and while Woodside Energy plans a hydrogen and ammonia production hub there.

Svante’s technology will be paired with Pilot’s Cliff Head CO 2 offshore storage project, which is converting the operating Cliff Head offshore oil field to enable permanent carbon dioxide storage and low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Pilot Energy to offer full-service, turnkey carbon management solutions to heavy industries,” said Matt Stevenson, Svante’s acting chief financial officer.

“An important feature of our business model is the ecosystem of partnerships we’re building globally across the value chain of carbon capture, utilisation and storage. We’re excited about the opportunity to help Australia’s emitters decarbonise one of the country’s largest CO 2 emitting regions.”

Chevron was a lead investor in Svante’s funding round last year, which raised $318 million for the company.

“We are advancing a full value chain carbon capture, utilisation and storage business and believe Svante is poised to be a leader in enabling carbon capture solutions,” Chris Powers, vice president of CCUS with Chevron New Energies, said at the time.

“Innovation is key to enabling these types of breakthrough technologies and lower carbon solutions, and we look forward to applying our experience and expertise to help drive this effort forward.”