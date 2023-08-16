Developers say a final investment decision is nearing for the Porthos carbon capture and storage project in the Port of Rotterdam after a Dutch court granted approval for the development to proceed.

The Porthos project is designed to capture carbon dioxide from industrial sites in the port area and transport it offshore, where it will be stored in empty gas fields beneath the Dutch North Sea.

The project, which has been stalled for months pending a court dispute over nitrogen emissions is a partnership between the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Gasunie and EBN.

In late 2022, a Dutch Supreme Court decision upheld a claim by local organisations that challenged the government’s partial exemption on nitrogen emissions, which was originally granted to speed up development of Porthos.

Following Wednesday's decision, the developers said the Council of State “has ruled positively on the ecological assessment of the Porthos Project” and that the court “concluded that the ecological study showed that Porthos’s nitrogen deposition does not have a significant impact on nearby natural areas”.

“The requirements of nature conservation law have been met,” wrote the court in its ruling.

The Porthos partners said a final investment decision is “being prepared”.

The group initially said it was targeting FID in 2023 with construction to start early next year. The CCS project is slated to come online by 2026.

Developers estimate Porthos could store approximately 2.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year for 15 years.

The Dutch government committed €2 billion ($2.2 billion) to support the project in 2021.