Building a functioning value chain is critical to the successful deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies, according to speakers who attended Upstream’s Decarbonising Industry 2023 online event on 7 December.

The carbon capture sector has tried without much success to establish projects aimed at sequestering carbon dioxide from large-scale polluting operations, but it has learned important lessons along the way.

The initial wave of CCS projects took off in Europe, especially, during the 2010s.

At that time, says Gianluca di Federico, CCUS strategic demand and market development leader at Baker Hughes, the focus was mainly around how to capture emissions from large-scale coal-fired power plants to keep them in operation. He was directly involved in some of those efforts.

Several projects took form back then under those designs but were in the end not delivered. That was disappointing for those involved, says di Federico, but the sector went through a valuable learning curve.

This involved understanding the risk exposure that came with those initial, costly investments.

“At the time there were plans for large-scale projects. [There was] a request from the market to scale up fast. That was a technology challenge and a cost challenge,” he said.

That approach played a part in eventually dooming those early attempts. There was no real concept around the value chain that needed to be there; rather, it was a project-by-project approach only.

“A lot of customers were looking into capturing, but there was nowhere to store the CO 2 ,” he recalled.

Since then, an understanding matured around developing the value chain in co-ordinated manner, ensuring the infrastructure is there to move the emissions and take them to storage sites.

“We need anchor projects: big emitters, storage and infrastructure,” says di Federico. “From there, costs will come down.”

Things have moved on since those initial projects on coal-fired power plants in the 2010s.

At present, there are about 40 operating commercial CCS facilities around the world, capturing a total of some 45 million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide, according to the International Energy Agency. This of course is a fraction of the almost 37 billion tonnes in global emissions from industry and energy that were measured in 2022.

Additionally, a large share of the CO 2 captured today is still used to enhance recovery of oil, rather than for permanent sequestration.

But the space is getting busier.

In 2021, 140 new projects were announced globally. The following year, this rose to 190. In 2023 to date, 170 projects have been announced, said Lein Mann Bergsmark, head of CCUS and hydrogen research at Rystad Energy.

At an average $100 million to $200 million of investment per project, Mann Bergsmark says significant capital is being allocated to the sector.

This year, projects considered some of the most advanced reached final investment decision, including Porthos, which is being developed by Port of Rotterdam Authority, Gasunie and Ebn. Construction is due to begin in early 2024 and the operation should come online in 2026.

Porthos will handle carbon emissions from industrial operations around Rotterdam port. Customers will include Air Liquide, Air Products, ExxonMobil and Shell. These have fully booked Porthos’ storage capacity.

Rystad Energy forecast that deployed captured capacity could reach 600 million tpa by 2030.

Late sanctioning

At the same time, final investment decisions are still few and far between. Many projects are affected by delays and struggle to get built.

In the UK, BP is leading the development of the Net Zero Teesside Power project in England’s north-east, a gas-fed power plant with CCS where Technip Energies has been one of the oil major’s main collaborators.

A final investment decision for Net Zero Teesside has been pushed back a number of times and is now expected in early 2024.

According to Rebecca Eason, head of market for CO 2 management at Technip Energies, the uncertainty around funding and the economics of the projects, on the one hand, and on the regulation environment on the other, are main reasons pushing project timelines back.

“Whether large scale projects have officially acknowledged delays or not, certainly the market expected FID sooner,” she said.

One element of this is an “integration challenge”: CCS hubs that involve multiple stakeholders, all feeding into the same offshore sequestration infrastructure, requiring a coordinated development plan.

Eason adds that an “immature regulatory environment” adds to the complexity: “Permitting, regulatory and funding environment has been emerging in parallel with projects developing.”

This means any lag in the regulation immediately results in projects being put on hold.

An example is the UK, which is aiming to deploy two CCS clusters by 2025 and two more by 2030.

The government has been dragging its feet in setting out the rules of the game, Eason said, which has pushed back the final investment decision for the projects involved in the first two clusters. The 2025 timeline, industry sources told Upstream recently, is now well out of reach.

This has consequences for the supply chain, too, which in turn exacerbates the uncertainty around project sanctioning.

“The ideal scenario for the emerging market is that it ramps up steadily. With CCS, it’s a stop-start approach,” Eason said.

In a vicious cycle, supply chain operators do not allocate capacity to serve CCS projects that are not sanctioned. But developers struggle to bring projects to a final investment decision if they cannot have visibility on the supply chain they will need to execute the project.

“That’s hard for the supply chain to respond and commit resources. And developers can’t rely on the supply chain,” she added.

Bottlenecks arise

Speakers highlighted that bottlenecks are emerging as the first sequestration projects are due to come online.

Rystad Energy pointed out that more storage sites and transport infrastructure are required to meet the demand projections from emitters.

“We need more people to stand ready to take CO 2 and store it,” Mann Bergsmark said.

On the part of the industry, Shell’s Namrata Bhatia, commercial director for decarbonisation, believes oil producers have the infrastructure and know-how to help overcome some of these bottlenecks.

Shell has run the Quest CCS facility in Canada since 2015, capturing 6 million tonnes of CO 2 at the site — an upgrader and refinery, and chemicals plant — and storing these in reservoirs. Quest has a capture rate of 95%, she said.

“We have our own CCS technology, we have the know-how to capture, store and transport CO 2 . We have sites where we have done this for almost a decade,” Bhatia said.

The development of the CCS sector necessarily involves scaling the means to transport CO 2 .

According to Sean Van der Post, global offshore business director at Lloyd’s Register, this cannot happen without shipping. He sees maritime as an enabler of the CO 2 -handling value chain.

Carbon dioxide tends to be moved through pipeline for distances covering up to 500 kilometres. For longer distances, vessels are a preferred option.

Shipping is also a notable bottleneck in the value chain at this point in time.

Just a handful of CO 2 carriers are in operation today and few are being built, Van der Post says. These are mostly linked to specific projects, such as the Northern Lights CCS hub under development in Norway. Speculative vessel building — of ships that are not tied to a project — is still hard to do, he says.

Scaling CO 2 transport is possible but not straightforward.

“With CCS, every nautical mile travelled equals to a loss in value,” he said.

In this sense, CO 2 handling currently does not offer the arbitrage opportunity that can be had in moving a commodity — say liquefied natural gas — to a place where it can fetch a higher price.

That is because CO 2 is still considered — and treated as — a waste product to be managed and disposed of, rather than a commodity that is tradable.

“CCS is waste management. That’s what we are dealing with. We need to find cheap solutions to handle a waste product,” Mann Bergsmark said. “CO 2 is a cost to society.”

This, in shipping, limits the business opportunity that shipbuilders could exploit, said Van der Post.