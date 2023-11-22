Australia’s Santos will work with energy infrastructure business, APA Group, to collaborate on the potential development of CO 2 infrastructure throughout eastern Australia.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding whereby they will assess decarbonisation opportunities by working jointly to link heavy CO 2 emitters and/or CO 2 import locations to the Santos-operated carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility in Moomba, South Australia.

The collaboration will include an assessment of CCS pipeline transport routes from key emissions sources in Gladstone, Port Bonython and Greater Sydney to the Moomba CCS facility in the Cooper basin. These opportunities are subject to necessary internal and external approvals and a longer-form project agreement being negotiated and finalised by the parties, noted Santos.

The Moomba CCS project is the most advanced of Santos’ three planned CCS hubs in Australia, with the potential for Phase 1 to store up to 1.7 million tonnes of CO 2 per annum - equivalent to more than a quarter of the emissions reduction achieved in Australia’s electricity sector over the full year to March 2023.

Actual volumes stored at Moomba CCS will depend on gas production levels in the Cooper basin which in turn will determine the volume of CO 2 available for storage. The project is 75% complete an initial injection is on track to commence in the first half of 2024.

Santos Energy Solutions executive vice president Alan Stuart-Grant said working with APA, which is Australia’s largest pipeline developer, would put Santos in a leading position to accelerate delivery of large-scale, low-cost CCS services to domestic and international emitters.

“I am very excited about the growth potential for carbon storage services at Moomba. Santos has already booked carbon storage resources in the Cooper basin of 100 million tonnes. The Cooper and Eromanga basins have enormous carbon storage capacity, with the potential to store up to 20 million tonnes of CO 2 per year for up to 50 years,” Stuart-Grant said.

“The world simply cannot achieve net zero by 2050 without a large scale-up of CCS and Santos has the expertise and infrastructure to be able to deliver low-cost, large-scale CCS and decarbonisation technologies.”

The International Energy Agency’s 2023 net zero update assumes about 6 gigatonnes per annum of storage from CCS will be required by 2050 — more than 100 times the current operational capacity.

Santos and APA are investing their own capital in pursuing this decarbonisation pathway in Australia to expand the CO 2 storage infrastructure needed to significantly and responsibly reduce CO 2 emissions from industrial sources, as well as potentially from legacy emissions in the atmosphere through direct air capture.