Santos has busted the budget at its Moomba carbon capture and storage project in the Australian outback although the gas-focused company said the project remains on track to start up in the first half of 2024.

Santos confirmed that the revised gross capital expenditure up to first injection at Moomba CCS will be approximately US$220 million, which compares to the stated US$165 million only three months ago. The flagship CCS project was around 70% complete as of end-June, which was before the capex update.

“It’s gone up just over 30% on a gross level. The reality of this project is, it’s really been driven by contractor… capability and capacity, we've seen very high turnover in contractor personnel in Australia,” commented Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher.

“What that's leading to is lower productivity, which then leads to activity delays.”

He added that there were some engineering issues in terms of scope creep — in terms of volumes, quantities — early on in the project, which is now coming through, and some such supply chain impacts.

However, against this backdrop, some of the work on the ground for the Moomba CCS project continued apace with four injection wells completed in the first six months of this year, the compressors and gas turbines have been lifted onto their foundations, the tie-in of the second CO 2 train was completed before end-June as was construction of the 50-kilometre pipeline to the CCS storage site.

“The project itself is very well progressed on all the big material items. All the kits are out there now, the pipelines are done and in place and commissioned, the wells are all in place just waiting for the CO 2 to come. A lot of the tie-ins have been done,” said Gallagher.

He added that three of the four tie-ins to the trains at Moomba are now completed, and Santos this year has been able to execute all the planned maintenance shutdowns at the producing asset.

The CCS project involves the capture of about 1.7 million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide from the Moomba gas plant, which has been handling production from the Australian operator’s nearby onshore fields for decades.

The CO 2 will then be dehydrated to avoid corrosion and compressed for transport via an underground 54-kilometre, 10-inch diameter pipeline to the storage sites — depleted reservoirs at the Marabooka and Strzelecki gas fields. The CO 2 will be injected into reservoirs at subsurface depths of about 1800 metres at these fields over about nine years.

The gross approval for expenditure (AFE) cost estimate for the Moomba CCS project was about US$165 million, which has now increased by U$55 million.

The Santos chief executive commented that one of the problems with small — or relatively small — capex projects, is that the percentage increase of any cost overrun is always going to be much higher on such projects.

“It's unfortunate when that happens, but we're pretty confident that we've got a very good, very very comprehensive start-up strategy for this project. We're still confident it'll be in the first half of 2024 that it'll come online,” Gallagher said during Santos' first-half 2023 analysts call.

“Unfortunately, it's going to cost a little bit more to get us over the line… from an integrity point of view and from a progress point of view it’s going well. Unfortunately, on the cost side, it’s blown out a little bit.”