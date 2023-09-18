The role of carbon capture and storage within the energy transition has been too marginal while the technology should take a more prominent position as part of governments' and industry’s plans to decarbonise, according to Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Aramco.
Saudi Aramco chief: Carbon capture ‘cannot be transition bridesmaid’
Amin Nasser called for a quicker scaling-up of the technology to sequester carbon emissions
18 September 2023 17:43 GMT Updated 18 September 2023 17:43 GMT
By
in Calgary