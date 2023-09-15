Dutch floater specialist SBM Offshore and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have partnered on a project to provide carbon dioxide capture for floating production, storage and offloading vessels that the companies say will enable "significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions from FPSOs by capturing CO 2 from onboard gas turbines”.

SBM said Friday that the partnership agreement “follows a successful engineering and design study between the companies demonstrating the technical feasibility and commercial readiness of CO2 capture technology offshore.”

The company said the CO2 capture technology could reduce emissions from overall FPSO operations by up to 70%.

The technology is being developed as part of the SBM’s Offshore’s emissionZERO programme and is based on a combination of MHI’s proprietary CO 2 capture technology, jointly developed with The Kansai Electric Power Company, and SBM's Fast4Ward standardised hull and modular topsides programme.

Olivier Icyk, managing director of floating production solutions at SBM, said the technology “is an essential solution to substantially reduce the carbon footprint” of floating production units.

“We are pleased to partner up with MHI, a top player whose carbon capture technology perfectly complements our leading experience in floating energy solutions,” he said.

Kenji Terasawa, chief executive and head of engineering at MHI, said the combined offering "will be an important step towards decarbonization of offshore greenhouse gas emissions from FPSOs".