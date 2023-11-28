Offshore engineering services provider Aquaterra Energy will carry out work to repurpose a disused platform for the injection of carbon dioxide in a depleted gas field in the Danish North Sea.

The company has been picked by Ineos following a tender to progress the Greensand carbon capture and storage project, currently under development offshore Denmark.

Aquaterra’s work will support the repurposing of the Nini platform to inject CO 2 , through platform structural analysis, brownfield engineering and asset life extension evaluation.

By 2025, Greensand — supported by a consortium of companies led by Ineos and Wintershall Dea — aims to achieve storage capacity to 1.5 million tonnes per annum of CO 2 and expand this to up to 8 million tpa by 2030.

The carbon will be injected for permanent storage in the depleted Nini West sandstone reservoir in the Danish North Sea, where Ineos owns several platform infrastructures.

“A key part of Aquaterra Energy’s growth strategy has been leveraging our deep oil and gas expertise to fast-track new offshore energy initiatives,” said managing director James Larnder.