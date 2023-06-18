Working at Santos’ Moomba project located in the remote Strzelecki Desert about 800 kilometres north of the South Australia state capital, Adelaide, brings its own rewards — and some unusual challenges.

Alongside fringe benefits such as stunning sunsets, there are fierce summer temperatures, uncompromising terrain and close encounters with the native wildlife, some of which should definitely be approached with caution.

Kangaroos, lizards and cockatoos are not infrequent visitors to the project site, and workers sitting outside their onsite accommodations, known as “cribs”, have reported seeing dingoes at close quarters in the early evening, according to Santos Energy Solutions president Brett Woods.