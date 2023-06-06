Paris-headquartered Technip Energies and partner GE Gas Power will carry out scoping engineering work for a natural gas fired power plant with integrated carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the UK.

The greenfield natural gas-fired Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant with CCS, to be located in Stallingborough, Lincolnshire, England, is part of the Viking CCS project, a decarbonisation cluster of industries spearheaded by Harbour Energy and BP.

Plant developer RWE Generation UK has tasked Technip Energies and partner GE Gas Power to carry out a pre-front-end engineering and design study for the facility.