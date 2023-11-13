Next month will see the second iteration of carbon capture and storage conference in London, an event likely to become an increasingly important fixture for CCS geoscientists in the UK and further afield.

The emerging CCS sector will clearly grow in importance because without it, there appears to be little chance of restricting carbon dioxide emissions and limiting global temperature rises.

As a result, there is a clear and obvious need to rapidly pinpoint storage sites and assess the geological risks of injecting CO 2 into sub-surface structures, keeping it there and monitoring how it moves underground.

These nitty-gritty issues and more will be the subject of the CCS4G Symposium being held in London on 14 December, to be convened by Kevin Dale, carbon manager at Sasol, and Neil Frewin, specialist geosciences manager at Shell.

This flagship event is organised by the Geoscience Energy Society of the UK (formerly the Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain) which says there is a growing demand for oil and gas geoscientists “to repurpose skills” to meet the “anticipated exponential growth of CCS projects worldwide”.

One speaker that budding and new CCS geoscientists in particular will be keen to hear will be Phil Ringrose of Equinor — and a professor at Trondheim University — who is one of the world’s top voices in the geological storage of CO 2 .

Additional insight into the nascent sector will also come from Syrie Crouch, who has just retired as Shell’s head of CCS, while another key speaker will be Soren Reinhold Poulsen, project director of Ineos’ Greensand CCS scheme in Denmark.

Giving the keynote address will be Professor Myles Allen from the University of Oxford, while speakers also include Professor Stuart Haszeldine from the University of Edinburgh, plus representatives of BP, Equinor, Storegga, Perenco, the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority and sub-surface contractors.

Expect a detailed examination of all things CCS at an event being held at The Royal College of Pathologists in the City of London.