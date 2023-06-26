French energy giant TotalEnergies is today set to sign memoranda of understanding with Petronas and its renewable energy company Gentari during chief executive Patrick Pouyanne’s visit to Malaysia.

Pouyanne told the Energy Asia 2023 conference in Kuala Lumpur on Monday morning that the agreements scheduled to be inked later today relate to carbon capture and storage (CCS) with Petronas while the MoU with Gentari will focus on solar.

"There is huge [renewables] potential in the [Asian] region... you know, in the last five years, we have invested $5 billion in India in gas and renewables," Pouyanne told the Energy Asia conference.

"That's why our agreement with Gentari is important, there is a huge potential in the region. You have some wind, you have some hydro, you have really to mobilise that."

In Malaysia, TotalEnergies already markets integrated solar solutions in the commercial and industrial segments. The company's affiliate Maxeon Solar Technologies operates a photovoltaic solar cell manufacturing plant in the country, which is one of its largest production sites.

TotalEnergies also has upstream assets in Malaysia, including the operated offshore exploration blocks DW2E and SBN located off the coast of Sarawak on the island of Borneo.