The business case for capturing carbon dioxide emissions has come into much sharper focus in the past couple of years as governments around the world — and much of the oil and gas industry — look for the most effective ways to follow through on pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

It has certainly been an eventful period for London-based Carbon Clean and its chief technology officer, Prateek Bumb, who with several other company officials will be making the rounds in Dubai as talks get under way at COP28 this week.