The UK offshore regulator has issued 20 licenses for the storage of carbon dioxide offshore offering enough capacity to sequester up to 10% of the country’s emissions.

The country's North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) distributed the licenses among 12 companies taking part in the country's inaugural carbon storage licensing round that kicked off in June last year.

The announcement comes as UK energy security and net zero secretary Grant Shapps was visiting the US to join President Joe Biden's Carbon Management Challenge aimed at accelerating carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment.