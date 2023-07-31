UK-headquartered Wood has won two contracts to deliver emissions reductions on Australian and New Zealand gas projects.

Wood on Monday confirmed it had secured contracts with Beach Energy and Mitsui E&P Australia (MEPAU) to deliver solutions to achieve emissions intensity in line with Australia’s National Greenhouse Gas and Energy Reporting Act, which is driving a reduction in emissions baselines by 4.9% per annum through 2030.

Applying innovations in maintenance, operations and brownfield engineering, Wood said it is focused on reducing carbon emissions at Beach’s facilities across Australia and New Zealand, and at MEPAU’s Waitsia gas project in Western Australia.

Under the two contracts, Wood will design programmes to improve operations and plant reliability while optimising energy use and electrification. The result will be a clear portfolio of projects to achieve key emissions reduction targets over the next seven years.

“Projects like these are essential in ensuring energy security, providing power to Australian communities while at the same time minimising emissions and enabling energy transition in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Azad Hessamodini, executive president of consulting at Wood.

The value of neither of these contracts was divulged.

Wood has earlier applied its proprietary decarbonisation SCORE methodology to other clients delivering roadmaps that enable 15% to 20% reductions in Scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

“Our track record and deep domain expertise enables us to provide accurate emissions baselines and data-driven reduction of carbon intensity, delivering maximum value and impact for our clients,” added Hessamodini.

Wood employs more than 2000 people in Australia delivering consultancy and engineering solutions to clients including in the oil and gas, carbon capture and hydrogen sectors.