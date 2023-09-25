Australian services contractor Worley has won the front-end engineering and design (FEED) services contract for Qatargas’ CO 2 sequestration project in Ras Laffan, Qatar.

Worley’s teams in Australia and Qatar will develop the FEED study and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope of work, with the contract set for completion in 2024.

Financial terms of Worley’s contract were not disclosed.

Once completed the sequestration facility will be capable of capturing 4.3 million tonnes per annum of CO 2 , helping to further reduce Qatargas’ environmental impact across the liquefied natural gas value chain by reducing emissions from its seven trains at QG North and three LNG trains at QG South.

Carbon dioxide will be captured from the trains, compressed and injected into new injection wells. New compression trains and pipelines will need to be installed after the FEED work is completed.

Worley said that, drawing on the expertise from its carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) centres of excellence, the project team will aim to prove the pre-FEED concept by modelling the CO 2 capture process.

Article continues below the advert

This technical approach aims to further instil confidence to expand the CO 2 sequestration technology in the future to include the remaining trains at Qatargas South and North, noted Worley.

“We’ve worked alongside Qatargas for over a decade and this project further supports Qatar on its sustainability journey,” said Nawar Chapman, Worley’s country manager Qatar & Kuwait.

"This also presents an opportunity to use our in-depth knowledge of the region and global expertise in delivering FEED services to the CCUS sector to drive project delivery, as we work towards our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world."