The world needs the equivalent of 150 oilfields the size of the UK’s Rosebank to be started every year to uphold current levels of crude production, delegates heard at the Upstream & Recharge Energy Transition Forum 2023 in London.

In a panel conversation on the role of fossil fuels in meeting existing and future energy demand, Equinor’s UK country manager, Alex Grant, said current energy needs, together with the natural decline of operational fields, require new sites to be brought into production.