Norway’s Equinor has signed a long-term supply agreement with German state-owned energy company SEFE for the supply of natural gas.

The deal reinforces Norway’s role as a major contributor to Europe’s energy security as European Union nations continue striving to replace Russian pipeline gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year.

The agreement will kick off in January 2024 and cover the supply of 10 billion cubic metres per annum, lasting 10 years with an option to extend it for five more years, Equinor said.