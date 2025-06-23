‘Critically important’: Woodside to strengthen Japan’s winter energy security

The HOA signing ceremony (from left to right): Justin Hayhurst, Australia's Ambassador to Japan; Amakawa Kazuhiko, deputy governor Japan Bank for International Cooperation; Meg O'Neill, chief executive officer Woodside Energy; Tsugaru Ryosuke, chief low carbon fuel officer JERA; and Muto Yoji, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

Photo: WOODSIDE ENERGY