UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced millions of pounds of funding for the Storegga-operated Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, which partner Harbour Energy said allows the project to move into the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase.

On Monday, the UK government said CCS schemes would help it grow the economy and meet its 2050 net-zero commitment.

Sunak confirmed funding for the Acorn project in St Fergus, Scotland, on national broadcaster BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

He told the programme it would support thousands of jobs across the UK and defended the future award of hundreds of new oil and gas licences in as “the right thing to do”.

He added: “Even when we reach net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas, and domestic gas production has about a quarter or a third of the carbon footprint of imported gas,” BBC News reported.

Sunak also confirmed that hundreds of new oil and gas licences will be granted in the UK as the government continues to back the North Sea industry in a drive to make the nation more energy independent.

Article continues below the advert

However, MP Chris Skidmore — former UK cabinet minister for energy and a member of Sunak's own Conservative party — posted a statement on Twitter opposing the government's announcement.

“This is the wrong decision at precisely the wrong time, when the rest of the world is experiencing record heatwaves,” he wrote. “It is on the wrong side of a future economy that will be founded on renewable and clean industries and not fossil fuels.”

Skidmore said he will write to the Speaker of the House of Commons to call for an emergency debate as soon as Parliament returns from recess.

In the Spring Budget announced in March, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt earmarked up to £20 billion ($25.7 billion) in support of the country's CCS goals.

Under the CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process, the UK has a target to deploy two CCUS clusters by 2025, and two more by 2030.

‘Important milestone’ for CCS project

The Acorn project’s partners hailed the move to advance their CCS plans as helping to decarbonise the nation.

“We are thrilled that the Acorn Project has advanced directly into Track 2. Acorn has been progressed by the development partners as the Track 1 reserve since late 2021 and is ready to move promptly to support the decarbonisation of Scotland and the wider UK,” Storegga chief executive Nick Cooper said.

“Acorn will be a major contributor towards meeting the UK and Scotland’s carbon reduction targets, able to serve emitters connected by pipeline and ship.

The project will “future-proof” jobs, attract economic investment and develop green-tech industries, Cooper said.

The UK government said its “decisive action” to support Acorn CCS would provide highly skilled jobs for young people in Scotland and its funding package would “defend the public” against the disruption of global energy supplies by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UK independent Harbour, operator of the Humber-based Viking carbon dioxide transportation and storage network, and partner in the Acorn CCS project, said it welcomed the news that both projects have been awarded Track 2 status as part of the UK government’s CCS cluster sequencing process.

Harbour hailed the announcement as marking “an important milestone”, which allows the two projects to move into FEED and [begin] discussions with the government over the terms of the economic licences, ahead of taking their respective final investment decisions.

Viking has the potential to transport and store up to 10 million tonnes per annum of CO 2 by 2030 and 15 million tpa by 2035, with independently verified storage capacity of 300 million tonnes of CO 2 across the depleted Viking gas fields.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward for Harbour’s Viking and Acorn CCS projects and the development of the carbon capture and storage industry in the UK,” Harbour chief executive Linda Cook said.

“It is also a further demonstration of the key role that the oil and gas sector is playing by using our existing infrastructure, skills and experience to build this new industry and help deliver the energy transition.”

Ruth Herbert, chief executive of industry group Carbon Capture and Storage Association, said CCS infrastructure is “critical” to enable “local industries to continue to thrive whilst reducing their emissions”.

Herbert called on the government to “urgently sets out clarity on the process and timeline for selecting carbon capture sites within these ‘Track-2’ clusters and within the previously announced Track-1 cluster expansion”.

"For Track-2, It should be noted that the announcement does not presume or commit a funding award for the Track-2 clusters," a government spokesperson said. "Any future funding award for CCUS deployment will be subject to project shortlisting, negotiations and due diligence."

Greenwashing claims

However, climate lobbyists said that CCS was a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.

“Funding for the Acorn project would be yet another massive public subsidy to oil companies who have been making billions in profits, while ordinary people are struggling to pay the bills,” said Mary Church, of Friends of the Earth Scotland, according to BBC News.

“Instead of handing more money to polluters, it is time to redirect that investment to climate solutions that we know can deliver emissions cuts and improve people’s lives today.”

The political temperature around climate and energy policies is rising in the UK, especially since a recent conservative by-election win in the West London seat of Uxbridge & South Ruislip was attributed to a backlash of the extension of high-polluting vehicle emission charges to outer suburbs.

Sunak, whose predecessor ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson originally introduced central London’s ultra low emission zone charge when he was mayor of London in 2015, said on Sunday that he supported motorists and pledged to review low traffic neighbourhoods in England.

The opposition Labour Party, which has a big lead in opinion polls, is also backing CCS projects but has vowed to end all new oil and gas licensing if elected next year.

The Acorn project, which also counts UK supermajor Shell and North Sea Midstream Partners as co-venturers, has been on the drawing board for more than a decade. The project proponents had hoped it would secure government support two years ago, but then it lost out to two CCS projects in England.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn today claimed “broken promises” had left Scotland’s green-energy future in jeopardy.

Welcoming the government’s confirmed investment, he said: “There can be no more broken promises or delays. Now is the time to strike on Scotland’s green-energy potential.”