Azerbaijan has reiterated its aim to grow natural gas pipeline exports to Europe to 20 billion cubic metres in 2027, although it is reliant on ongoing efforts to improve pipeline infrastructure in Southern Europe.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony for a gas interconnector between Serbia and Bulgaria in the Serbian town of Nis, Azeribajan's President Ilham Aliyev said that Azeri gas sales to Europe will top 12 Bcm in 2023, rising modestly by just over 5% this year against 2022.

Last year, as Russian gas giant Gazprom halted gas exports to Europe, Azeri gas deliveries to the continent, shot up to 11.4 Bcm against 8 Bcm in 2021, the country’s authorities said earlier.

In anticipation of commissioning of the interconnector, Azeri state run oil and gas producer Socar last month signed a deal with Serbia to deliver 400 million cubic metres of gas to the country in 2024.

Aliyev also said he anticipates Azeri gas deliveries to Bulgaria will reach 1 Bcm this year against 500 MMcmd in 2022, as Sofia seeks to replace Russian pipeline gas that previously arrived to the country via Ukraine and Romania.

Also this year, Azerbaijan signed gas supply deals with Hungary and Romania to add to its existing contracts to deliver gas to Italy and Greece.

The Serbia–Bulgaria connector has a length of 170 kilometres of which 62 kilometres are in Bulgaria and the rest in Serbia.

Its transmission capacity is 1.8 Bcm per annum, permitting gas to be shipped from Bulgaria to Serbia and from Serbia to Bulgaria.

Brussels said the European Commission co-funded the Bulgarian section of the pipeline with €33.6 million ($36 million) under its gas infrastructure development initiatives.

The EC has also funded the Serbian section of the pipeline with an EU grant of €49.6 million even though Serbia – one of the Russian closest allies in Europe - is not yet an EU member, although it has pre-accession status.

"With this interconnector we are securing alternative gas supplies, apart from the Russian gas," Serbian Mining & Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said at the inauguration ceremony in Nis, according to Reuters.

"Today we are changing the energy map of Europe," said Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev who also arrived to attend the ceremony this past weekend.

"The interconnector is significant for the entire region. The war in Ukraine made us think about good neighbourly relations and support", he added.