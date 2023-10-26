Finland has ruled out a Russian connection to the damage to the Baltic subsea segment of the Balticconnector gas pipeline to Estonia.

The Russian angle has been one of the hotly debated theories of the cause of the incident in early October.

Some independent researchers pointed to the presence of Russian military vessels in the area of last year’s explosions at Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in Swedish and Danish waters.

Now the National Bureau of Investigation in Finland has clarified how it believes the Balticconnector incident happened.

General head of investigation Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi said a 1.5 to 4-metre-wide dragging trail on the seabed is seen to lead to the point of damage.

Rupture: Damage to the subsea segment of the Balticconnector. Photo: NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS, FINLAND

A few metres on from this point, investigators found an anchor that is believed to have caused the dragging trail and the damage.

“The anchor was lifted up. There are traces in it which indicate that it has been in contact with the gas pipeline,” according to Lohi.

From the finding point of the anchor onward, a narrow dragging trail matches the size of the part connecting the anchor to the chain, the bureau said.

These observations, in addition to vessel tracking data, have corroborated the main line of investigation concerning the role of the Chinese-owned container ship Newnew Polar Bear in the incident, the bureau concluded.

Heavy argument: An anchor that Finland believes caused the damage to the subsea segment of Balticconnector. Photo: NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS, FINLAND

At a press conference in Helsinki this week, Lohi said the bureau contacted the owner of Newnew Polar Bear several times, but “they were not willing to co-operate”.

The Chinese authorities have been contacted, to help continue the investigations, the bureau said.

Finland and Estonia have shut down the system until repairs are finished.

Finnish gas transmission operator Gasgrid said the planning of the repair work, the mobilisation of the necessary underwater equipment and the actual repairs at Balticconnector will last at least five months.

Therefore, the earliest possible restart date would be at the beginning of April.

The Balticconnector has been instrumental in balancing natural gas supplies in the Baltic region after Russian giant Gazprom halted pipeline deliveries to Finland last year.

Gasgrid said its subsidiary, Floating LNG Terminal Finland, has revised the planned liquefied natural gas discharge schedule for the floating gas terminal in the port of Inkoo, operated via the Exemplar FSRU, to provide customers with additional slots to import gas.

Gasgrid said six LNG spot slots are available for booking at the terminal between 14 December this year and 6 April 2024.