Security of gas supply in Germany has improved since Russia cut off deliveries last winter but instability in the Middle East could send gas prices soaring as Germany now relies on liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf region, according to the chief executive of energy giant E.ON.

Leonhard Birnbaum told the Rheinische Post newspaper in an interview cited by Reuters on Tuesday that Germany's gas supply situation is far better than it was at the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.