Bulgaria has become the first European Union nation to impose a transit duty on Russian natural gas and has agreed to a plan to phase out its remaining Russian crude oil imports in response to the country's war in Ukraine.

Amendments to existing laws covering energy supply issues have been signed by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, including one that imposes an immediate duty of 20 lev ($10.75) per megawatt hour for domestic imports or transit of Russian natural gas in the country, equal to about $113 per thousand cubic metres of gas.

Another amendment establishes a strict timetable for Russian oil producer Lukoil to reduce and eventually halt shipments of Russian oil to Bulgaria.

Bulgaria currently imports no Russian gas for its domestic consumption despite having access to a legacy pipeline running across Ukraine and another that connects to the TurkStream pipeline crossing the Black Sea to Turkey.

Russia's Gazprom halted direct gas exports to Bulgaria last year after the country refused to pay for volumes in rubles.

However, Bulgaria has remained a major transit hub, accommodating Russian gas deliveries to Serbia and Hungary, and gas supplies from other sources such as Azerbaijan and Turkey to Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

The new rules will impose fines of between $10,750 and $54,000 on companies that do not pay the duty before the end of each month.

An independent energy industry analyst in Ukraine, Sergiy Makogon, welcomed the new duty on Russian gas, noting that numerous discussions in the EU about price caps or additional taxes to limit the Kremlin's revenues have not been included in the sanctions so far.

Many other EU countries have in fact increased their purchases of Russian liquefied natural gas this year, Makogon said in a social media post.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, strongly criticised Bulgaria’s decision from Moscow, where he met with Russian energy officials last week.

Makogon said Hungary has the option of temporarily avoiding Bulgaria by switching to the legacy gas import route that crosses Ukraine.

Alternatively, Hungary can challenge the Bulgarian duty in court but “it will take time”, he said.

Hungary’s importer MVM has an annual gas supply contract with Gazprom for 4 billion cubic metres that arrive to the country via TurkStream and its onshore extension to Turkey, Bulgaria and Serbia.

MVM did not immediately reply to an Upstream request for comment.

Russian oil imports

Bulgaria’s parliament has also established that a key oil refinery near the Black Sea port of Burgas will have to completely phase out imports of Russian oil by 1 October 2024.

The Burgas refinery is fully controlled by privately held Russian producer Lukoil and is supplied by oil tankers sailing from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Although the EU introduced an embargo on Russian oil imports from 1 December last year, Bulgaria has been given a derogation to continue the shipments to Burgas.

According to the law, Russian oil supplies should be reduced to 80% of total oil imports to Burgas by the end of the year and decline further in several steps before stopping completely by the announced deadline.

Lukoil is estimated to have imported about 180,000 barrels of Russian oil for processing at Burgas this summer, according to Bloomberg.