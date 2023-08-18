Despite sluggish economic growth in China that could soon weigh on oil and gas demand, the Asian nation's fossil fuel imports have surged higher.

Its steadfast reliance on fossil fuels to meet the lion's share of its energy requirements continues to drive this growth.

Although China and other nations around the world have committed to reducing reliance on fossil fuels over the longer term due to the threat of manmade climate change, its surge in fossil fuel imports highlights the challenge the nation faces in fulfilling its emissions-reduction pledges.

China's crude oil imports in the first seven months of this year grew 12.4% from the same period in 2022, totalling 326 million metric tonnes, according to Chinese Customs data.

Simultaneously, its imports of natural gas rose 7.6%, totalling 66.88 million tonnes, including liquefied natural gas, compared to the previous year.

The trend extended to oil products, which experienced an even more dramatic surge. The volume of oil product imports in January through July skyrocketed by 102% from the prior-year period, totalling 27 million tonnes.

Article continues below the advert

Similarly, China's imports of coal, a significant component of its energy mix, rose 88.6% year-on-year, for a total of 261 million tonnes imported in the first seven months.

The import statistics reveal the challenging interplay of economic imperatives, energy demand and environmental considerations.

As the nation continues to strike a delicate balance between powering its economic growth and addressing environmental concerns, the government's energy imports data show it is prioritising the country's energy security.