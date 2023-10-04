The Czech Republic has moved to renationalise the country’s gas transmission operator Net4gas at a cost estimated to be about 5% of what the government received in 2002 from a German utility that won a privatisation auction a year earlier.

The country’s Industry & Trade Ministry said state-run electric utility CEPS has signed a purchase contract with Net4gas foreign shareholders Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg and Omers Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Canadian pension fund Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

The ministry quoted CEPS chairman Martin Durcak as saying that the purchase price will be split into two parts, with the first part of 3 billion Czech krona ($129 million) to be paid upon completion of the transaction.

“CEPS will pay the second part in two installments, up to a maximum of 2 billion Czech krona if economic performance parameters of Net4gas are met. The cost of transaction will be paid for from the company's own resources”, Durcak said.

“Omers has been invested in Net4Gas since 2013. The closing of the transaction is expected by the first quarter 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals”, Omers Infrastructure said.

A company spokesperson declined to elaborate and Allianz did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Allianz and Omers bought Net4gas for €1.6 billion in 2013 — the equivalent of about $2 billion at the time — from Germany’s RWE.

In 2001, RWE came first in a Czech privatisation tender for the state-owned gas transmission operator, then known as Transgas, after agreeing to pay €4.1 billion to become the company’s sole shareholder.

According to the ministry, Net4gas holdings include a subsidiary known as Brawa.

Before Russian gas giant Gazprom drastically cut natural gas transit across Ukraine last year, the Net4gas system transported around 45 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year, of which around 8 Bcm were for domestic consumption, the ministry said.

Brawa owns the Gazela gas pipeline, which connects with Germany and runs through Czech territory from the North Bohemian crossing of Brandov to Bavaria.

Net4gas said in its financial statement that it posted a 25% increase in revenues, to almost 13 billion Czech krona, in 2022 against the previous year, with net profit rising by 64%, to 6.2 billion Czech krona.

The company also said that last year, despite strong capital investments, Net4gas was able to reach free cash flow of 5.4 billion Czech krona, with all funds retained on the balance sheet due to a dividend suspension policy in place.

"We had three expert opinions confirm that the agreed purchase price is fair," Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said in a statement announcing the signing of the Net4gas purchase contract.

"Energy can also be misused as a weapon. There is no substitute for Net4gas if we want to import gas to the Czech Republic and ensure the energy security of our country. This is the reason why we decided on this transaction", Sikela said.