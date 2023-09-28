The Czech Republic has stepped up its energy security drive after approving the renationalisation of its gas transmission operator, Net4gas, which has been in private hands since 2001.

The country’s Industry & Trade Ministry said state-run electric utility CEPS will buy out for an undisclosed amount Net4gas’ foreign shareholders — Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg and Omers Infrastructure, a subsidiary of a Canada pension fund known as Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

Calling the plan “another step towards strengthening energy security”, Czech Industry & Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said: “There is no substitute for Net4gas. If we want to import gas to the Czech Republic, the company will be in charge of it. In this way, we are buying the basic building block of Czech energy security.”

However, the ministry has also hinted that Net4gas, which manages a 4000-kilometre gas pipeline network, might be in a precarious financial position.

Between 2015 and 2022, Net4gas posted a total profit after tax of 27.7 billion Czech crowns ($1.2 billion) and has recently reported financial assets of 6.8 billion crowns, according to the ministry.

At the same time, the company has issued corporate bonds of 18.5 billion crowns and also has loans for a total amount of 14.5 billion crowns with maturity dates between 2025 and 2028, the ministry added.

“The purchase price [to be paid to Net4gas shareholders] is fair according to assessments made by one of the world’s largest banks and a renowned multinational [consulting] company. The exact amount will be published after signing the purchase contract,” which is expected on 29 September, Sikela said.

In 2013, Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg and Omers Infrastructure paid €1.6 billion ($2 billion at the time) to RWE to buy its 100% stake in Net4gas that the German utility bought in 2001 after the Czech government decided to privatise the gas transmission operator.

The statement from the Czech ministry also reveals another of the government’s concerns.

By the end of next year, the contract for the transit of natural gas from Russia via Ukraine will expire. If the contract between Ukraine and Russian gas giant Gazprom is not extended, countries such as Slovakia, Austria or Hungary would rely on gas supplies via the Czech Republic, the ministry said.

“Due to the transformation that European energy is going through, it is important that the state has the opportunity to support the course of necessary changes and the implementation of new projects. Net4gas provides international transit for customers through and to the Czech Republic. That’s why this infrastructure is so crucial for us,” Sikela said.

He added that the Net4gas renationalisation is “an investment in the energy security of the Czech Republic, an investment that will help the further development of the Czech energy industry”.

The ministry said that another Czech utility, CEZ, in which the government owns a 70% stake, has secured a major share in the regasification capacity of EemsEnergyTerminal, the floating storage and regasification facility set up in Eemshaven in the Netherlands that came online last year with capacity of 8 billion cubic metres per annum of gas.

Earlier this month, CEPS also completed the €360 million buyout of six Czech underground gas storage facilities from RWE Gas Storage.

The storage, with a total operating volume of over 2.7 Bcm, is now 97% full, with the accumulated gas sufficient to cover 45% of anticipated demand during the upcoming winter, according to the ministry.