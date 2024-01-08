Gas production in part of the Netherlands’ Groningen field will be restarted to ensure sufficient supply is available during the impending cold snap affecting Europe, the Dutch government said on Monday.

In a letter to parliament, the Economic Affairs Ministry said minimal production will be brought on from two stations at Groningen, Europe’s largest gas field, as a “precautionary measure” while the country experiences below-freezing temperatures.

Weather forecasts for the country suggest temperatures will fall as low as -7 degrees Celsius at the beginning of this week.

To minimise market volatility and ensure demand is sufficiently covered, the government has greenlighted the additional supply from the country’s largest field, which officially stopped producing last October.

After the closure, the government retained the option to activate up to five drilling sites for a temporary period in case of potential shortage or pressure for volumes in the market.

Under this clause, two sites, at Spitsbergen and Scheemderzwaag, would return to produce for “around two days” this week, the letter said.

Expectations are for temperatures to rise above freezing in the latter part of the week, by when production at the sites would be stopped again.

Groningen’s production was curtailed after earthquakes were officially linked to gas extraction from the field. Authorities officially ceased production at the site in October last year.